Situation in Donbas Very Alarming - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The current situation in Donbas is very alarming, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"What is happening in the Donbas, I repeat once again, is very disturbing news that really causes a feeling of alarm and is potentially very dangerous," Peskov said.