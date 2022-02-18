Situation In Donbas Very Alarming - Kremlin
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 03:47 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The current situation in Donbas is very alarming, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.
"What is happening in the Donbas, I repeat once again, is very disturbing news that really causes a feeling of alarm and is potentially very dangerous," Peskov said.