Situation In Gaza 'spiralling Out Of Control': WHO Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The situation in the Gaza Strip is spiralling out of control, the head of the UN health agency warned on Wednesday, following a blast at a hospital that killed hundreds of people.

"The situation in #Gaza is spiralling out of control," the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, formerly Twitter. "We need violence on all sides to stop."

"Every second we wait to get medical aid in, we lose lives," he added. "We need immediate access to start delivering life-saving supplies.

"

A blast ripped through a Gaza hospital killing hundreds of people late Tuesday.

Health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza said the explosion at the Ahli Arab Hospital killed between 200-300 people and was caused by the latest in a wave of Israeli airstrikes. Hamas said in a statement 500 had died.

Israeli Defense Forces blamed Palestinian militants, saying an outgoing Islamic Jihad rocket misfired. Neither account could be independently corroborated.

