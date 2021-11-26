UrduPoint.com

Situation In Guarded Center For Migrants In Poland's Wedrzyn Stabilizes After Riot -Police

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 02:30 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) The situation in the guarded center for migrant in Poland's Wedrzyn, where a riot erupted on Thursday, has stabilized, police said.

According to Polish media, several hundred migrants took to the site in front of the building and damaged some of the equipment.

They also broke windows in the building, shouting "Freedom" and chanting that the purpose of their arrival in Europe is Germany.

"After an attempt to break the fence in the guarded center in Wedrzyn, where there are more than 600 migrants, the situation has stabilized," police said in a statement on late Thursday.

More Stories From World

