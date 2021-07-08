Situation in Haiti 'Stable,' Measures to Maintain Security Taken - Ambassador to Spuntik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Haitian Ambassador to the United States Bocchit Edmond told Sputnik on Wednesday that the situation in the country is presently stable after the country was rocked by the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise overnight, with the authorities are taking measures aimed at controlling the security.

"What I can tell you is that the current situation is, I would say, stable," Edmond said. "The current authorities are taking measures to make sure that the security situation is controlled to avoid any more chaos. Two weeks of emergency state has been declared by the current government so we can have better control of the situation."