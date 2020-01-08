UrduPoint.com
Situation In Iraq, Iran Has Implications For Anti-IS Fight - Foreign Policy Chief

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The current situation in Iraq and Iran has implications for the coalition fighting the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, Daesh, banned in Russia), High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell said Wednesday, shortly after Tehran's attacks on military bases in Iraq used by the coalition forces.

The strikes were carried out in retaliation for the US killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

"The recent developments in Iran and Iraq and the whole region are extremely worrying and we have had a very fruitful discussion at the college about what the [European] Commission can do.

One thing is clear ” the current situation puts at risk the efforts of the past years and also has implications for the important work of the anti-Daesh coalition," Borrell told reporters.

According to the high representative, the recent strikes were "yet another example of escalation."

"As an immediate next step, I have convened an extraordinary meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council for this Friday," the top diplomat said.

