DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) A small incident occurred in the southern Iraqi province of Basra that resulted in one death but the situation is under control now, the information office of the Iraqi security service said on Thursday.

In the early hours of Thursday, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported that clashes broke out in the province of Basra between supporters of the Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr and security forces.

"Some social networks have been spreading controversial reports about security incidents and unrest in Basra province. It is about the killing of one person in the central part (of the province) and the injury of another person, after which the security forces detained a number of suspects and began the investigation into this incident.

The situation is currently calm and under control, security forces are fully deployed in the province," the agency said on Twitter.

On Monday, al-Sadr announced his party's withdrawal from political activities due to the inability to resolve political differences with the government and and form a broad coalition in parliament. The move prompted violent clashes between al-Sadr's followers and Iraqi security forces across the country, with demonstrators storming the Republican Palace in the government's Green Zone in Baghdad.

On Tuesday, al-Sadr called on his supporters to leave Baghdad's Green Zone and stop armed confrontation with security forces and Shiite militias that joined them.