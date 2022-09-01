UrduPoint.com

Situation In Iraq's Basra Under Control After Minor Incident - Security Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Situation in Iraq's Basra Under Control After Minor Incident - Security Service

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) A small incident occurred in the southern Iraqi province of Basra that resulted in one death but the situation is under control now, the information office of the Iraqi security service said on Thursday.

In the early hours of Thursday, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reported that clashes broke out in the province of Basra between supporters of the Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr and security forces.

"Some social networks have been spreading controversial reports about security incidents and unrest in Basra province. It is about the killing of one person in the central part (of the province) and the injury of another person, after which the security forces detained a number of suspects and began the investigation into this incident.

The situation is currently calm and under control, security forces are fully deployed in the province," the agency said on Twitter.

On Monday, al-Sadr announced his party's withdrawal from political activities due to the inability to resolve political differences with the government and and form a broad coalition in parliament. The move prompted violent clashes between al-Sadr's followers and Iraqi security forces across the country, with demonstrators storming the Republican Palace in the government's Green Zone in Baghdad.

On Tuesday, al-Sadr called on his supporters to leave Baghdad's Green Zone and stop armed confrontation with security forces and Shiite militias that joined them.

Related Topics

Parliament Twitter Basra Baghdad From Government

Recent Stories

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

21 minutes ago
 Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood- ..

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

1 hour ago
 UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the c ..

Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the country.

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st September 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.