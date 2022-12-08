Situation in Issue of Diplomatic Missions Between Russia, US Is Difficult - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The situation in the issue of visas and diplomatic missions between Russia and the United States is difficult, Washington is not seeking solutions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The diplomatic missions are turning into part of the problem, and I see no signs that the Americans are ready, on some sound, balanced basis, to start agreeing with us... So far there is only imitation, there is only an exchange of certain positional signals, but there is no search for solutions. Unfortunately, we have not reached that point, and the situation is problematic, difficult," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya daily.