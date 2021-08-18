UrduPoint.com

Situation In Kabul Stabilized Since Weekend, Remains Precarious - UK Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 02:06 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed the belief on Wednesday that the situation in Kabul stabilized since the weekend but remains precarious

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed the belief on Wednesday that the situation in Kabul stabilized since the weekend but remains precarious.

"I spoke this morning to [UK] ambassador Sir Laurie Bristow ... The situation has stabilized since the weekend but it remains precarious and the UK officials on the ground are doing everything that they can to expedite the movement of people," Johnson told the parliament.

