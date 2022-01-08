Situation in Kazakh City of Taldykorgan Still Tense, Shootings Continue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The situation in the Kazakh city of Taldykorgan, where the counter-terrorist operation is underway, is still tense and shootings continue, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The correspondent said that there is almost no cars and people on streets.

Small shops opened in the city downtown, but larger supermarkets are still unavailable. Citizens were urged not to leave their homes due to the ongoing counter-terrorist operation, she added.

The correspondent also said that the Kazakh Interior Ministry confirmed the information about 15 armed protesters attempting to storm the city's prison. The attack was countered by law enforcement officers, the ministry said.