Situation in Kazakhstan Stabilizing, No Destructive Manifestations Recorded - Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 11 (Sputnik) - The situation in Kazakhstan is stabilizing in general and no acute destructive manifestations are recorded, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

"According to the National Security Committee , the situation in the country is stabilizing in general, no acute destructive manifestations are recorded," the office said in a statement.