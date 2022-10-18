UrduPoint.com

Situation In Kherson Region Dangerous For Locals - Russian Military Commander

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 11:22 PM

The situation in the Kherson region is dangerous for locals as Ukrainian forces regularly target the civilian infrastructure, Sergei Surovikin, the general of the armed forces and the commander of all units in the special military operation zone, said on Tuesday

"HIMARS rockets hit the Antonovsky bridge and the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, traffic on which was stopped. As a result, the delivery of food products is difficult in the city, there are certain problems with the water and electricity supply. All this not only significantly complicates the life of citizens, but also creates a direct threat to their lives," Surovikin told repoters.

According to the military commander, the situation is difficult as Ukrainian forces target civilian apartment buildings, houses and infrastructure. Surovikin also said that there is data about the possibility of Ukraine preparing a missile strike on the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station

"In these conditions, our Primary goal is to save lives and preserve the health of civilians. Therefore, first of all, the Russian military will ensure the safe, already announced departure of the population under the resettlement program being prepared by the Russian government," Surovikin said.

