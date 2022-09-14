UrduPoint.com

Situation In Kherson Region Stable, Borders Safe - Local Official

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Situation in Kherson Region Stable, Borders Safe - Local Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The situation in the Kherson region is stable, the borders are safe, as there are enough forces and means to prevent any attempts by the Ukrainian military to break through, the acting head of the regional administration said on Wednesday.

"Despite the information disseminated by the Ukrainian side, the situation in the Kherson region is quite stable, the borders of the region are reliably secured by the armed forces of Russia, we have enough forces and means to prevent any attempts by the Ukrainian side to advance towards the city of Kherson," the official told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Kherson

Recent Stories

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media confe ..

Pakistan v England T20Is - Schedule of media conferences, training sessions and ..

20 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the Europ ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets President of the European Council

28 minutes ago
 In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the F ..

In Support of Flood Victims, realme screened the Finale of Asia Cup 2022 at UCP ..

31 minutes ago
 US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakis ..

US vows to continue to provide Assistance to Pakistan flood victims

56 minutes ago
 Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sed ..

Ali Wazir gets bail from ATC Karachi in fourth sedition case

1 hour ago
 PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO ..

PM to visit Uzbekistan from tomorrow to attend SCO meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.