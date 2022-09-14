Situation in Kherson Region Stable, Borders Safe - Local Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The situation in the Kherson region is stable, the borders are safe, as there are enough forces and means to prevent any attempts by the Ukrainian military to break through, the acting head of the regional administration said on Wednesday.

"Despite the information disseminated by the Ukrainian side, the situation in the Kherson region is quite stable, the borders of the region are reliably secured by the armed forces of Russia, we have enough forces and means to prevent any attempts by the Ukrainian side to advance towards the city of Kherson," the official told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.