Situation in Kherson Region Under Control of Authorities, Military Command - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The situation in the Kherson Region is under the control of the civil authorities and the military command and there have been no attempts to destabilize it, Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Saturday.

The situation in Kherson region is under the full control of civil authorities and military command. There are no attempts by any individuals or organizations to destabilize the situation in the region," Saldo said on Telegram.

He added that the troops are at their combat posts along the line of battle contact and "continue to successfully strike the military equipment supplied by the collective West" and thwart any attempted Ukrainian attacks.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.