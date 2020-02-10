UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Situation In Libya Becoming Global Threat Due To Foreign Meddling - African Union

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 05:39 PM

Situation in Libya Becoming Global Threat Due to Foreign Meddling - African Union

The situation in Libya has become a threat to the global security, especially due to the unprecedented foreign meddling in the country's affairs, African Union's Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui said on Monday

ADDIS ABABA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The situation in Libya has become a threat to the global security, especially due to the unprecedented foreign meddling in the country's affairs, African Union's Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui said on Monday.

As he was speaking at a press conference, held on the sidelines of the African Union Summit, Chergui added that the United Nations' arms embargo was being violated, with advanced weapons being sent to crisis-torn Libya.

Related Topics

United Nations Libya

Recent Stories

Pearl Initiative, NAMA call for businesses to fost ..

11 minutes ago

Iran Hopes E3 States to Honor JCPOA Obligations - ..

2 minutes ago

Seven Arrested as Turkish Security Forces Foil Ter ..

2 minutes ago

NAB summons PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in JV Opal ..

15 minutes ago

Beijing Praises Russia for Support in Fighting Cor ..

18 minutes ago

Ministry of Health partners with pharma company to ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.