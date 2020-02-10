Situation in Libya Becoming Global Threat Due to Foreign Meddling - African Union

(@FahadShabbir)

ADDIS ABABA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The situation in Libya has become a threat to the global security, especially due to the unprecedented foreign meddling in the country's affairs, African Union's Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui said on Monday.

As he was speaking at a press conference, held on the sidelines of the African Union Summit, Chergui added that the United Nations' arms embargo was being violated, with advanced weapons being sent to crisis-torn Libya.