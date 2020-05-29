Situation in Libya Keeps Degrading, Ceasefire Completely Broken - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The situation in Libya keeps degrading and the truce announced in January has been completely derailed, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Friday.

"It is not just a difficult situation in Libya, we can see that it keeps getting worse.

The military and political situation in Libya keeps getting worse and the truce announced in January is completely derailed," Zakharova said at an online conference.

"We believe that any further prolongation of the crisis, and we see it as a systemic crisis, can result in catastrophic consequences for Libya and its long-suffering people," the spokeswoman said.

Russia will continue stressing in its contacts with all parties to the conflict in Libya that a military solution would not be effective and a political settlement is the only option, Zakharova added.