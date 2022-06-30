UrduPoint.com

Situation In Lysychansk 'extremely Difficult': Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Situation in Lysychansk 'extremely difficult': governor

The situation in Lysychansk, a city in eastern Ukraine under Russian attack, is "extremely difficult" with relentless shelling making it impossible to evacuate civilians, the regional governor of Lugansk said Thursday

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The situation in Lysychansk, a city in eastern Ukraine under Russian attack, is "extremely difficult" with relentless shelling making it impossible to evacuate civilians, the regional governor of Lugansk said Thursday.

"There is a lot of shelling and from multiple directions. The Russian army is approaching from different directions towards Lysychansk," Sergiy Gaiday said in a video posted on Telegram.

Russia's forces remain at the outskirts of the city where there is currently no street fighting, he said.

Gaiday dismissed claims by pro-Russian separatists fighting alongside Moscow's forces who claim to control half of the city situated across the river from neighbouring Severodonetsk, which was captured by the Russian army last week.

He said that the shelling on Lysychansk was "very powerful... meaning it is no longer possible to evacuate" the remaining 15,000 civilians still in the city, which had a population of around 100,000 before the war.

"It's very dangerous," he said, pointing out that the city's geographical position nevertheless made it easier to defend than Severodonetsk.

"We can simply say that the Russians are very numerous and are arriving from all sides. There's an incredible number of vehicles and artillery."Lysychansk is the last major city the Russians need to take over in the Lugansk region, one of two provinces in the large Donbas region that Moscow wants to control completely.

Related Topics

Attack Army Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Vehicles Lysychansk All From

Recent Stories

Britain's Boulter dedicates Pliskova win at Wimble ..

Britain's Boulter dedicates Pliskova win at Wimbledon to late grandmother

4 minutes ago
 Govt increases petrol prices by Rs14.85 per liter

Govt increases petrol prices by Rs14.85 per liter

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways Police find no evidence of sexua ..

Pakistan Railways Police find no evidence of sexual assault in moving train

4 minutes ago
 India planning to implement Israel's "Matrix of Co ..

India planning to implement Israel's "Matrix of Control" in IIOJK

4 minutes ago
 8 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

8 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago
 FIFA lifts PFF suspension

FIFA lifts PFF suspension

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.