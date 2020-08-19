UrduPoint.com
Situation In Mali Source Of Concern, EU Calls For Release Of Prisoners - Michel

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:27 PM

The European Union is concerned about the ongoing political crisis in Mali and urges the mutineers to release all prisoners, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, a group of Malian soldiers initiated an uprising at the Kati military base near Bamako, the capital of Mali, demanding political reforms and fair elections. Rebels kidnapped several high-ranking officials, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

On Tuesday, a group of Malian soldiers initiated an uprising at the Kati military base near Bamako, the capital of Mali, demanding political reforms and fair elections. Rebels kidnapped several high-ranking officials, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

Keita subsequently announced the resignation of the government and parliament.

"The events in Mali are of deep concern and can have a destabilizing impact on the entire region and on the fight against terrorism," Michel said during a press conference, adding that the EU calls for the release of all political prisoners.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also said that the bloc condemns the military coup in Mali and calls for finding political solutions.

More Stories From World

