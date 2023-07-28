Situation in Many Africa Regions Unstable - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Situation in many African countries is unstable due to a tough legacy of colonialism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"We also have to admit that the situation in many regions of Africa is still unstable.

State and ethnic conflicts have not been resolved, acute political and socio-economic crises persist. This, of course, is a heavy legacy of the colonial era, the 'divide and conquer' method that the Western metropolises pursued in Africa," Putin said at the Russia-Africa summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28.