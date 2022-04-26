Situation in Mariupol Difficult, But No Hostilities There - Putin

The situation in Mariupol is complicated, but there are no hostilities there, they have been stopped, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres

"The situation there is complex, and perhaps tragic. But it is simple, in fact. I just spoke with (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan today, he said that there are hostilities there. There are no hostilities. They completed. There are no hostilities in Mariupol, they have been stopped," Putin said.