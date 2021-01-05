UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

Situation in Militant-Attacked City of Bangassou in CAR Stabilized - Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The situation in the city of Bangassou in the south of the Central African Republic (CAR), which was rocked by a militant attack, has stabilized, Russian Ambassador in Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik on Monday.

On Sunday, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in car (MINUSCA) wrote on Twitter that Bangassou had been violently attacked by insurgent groups and that MINUSCA peacekeepers were conducting patrols in the town.

"The situation in Bangassou has fully stabilized," Titorenko said.

The diplomat noted that the city was under the control of the MINUSCA peacekeepers.

According to Titorenko, two CAR army servicemen were injured as a result of the attack on Bangassou, while six militants were killed, and five others were injured.

