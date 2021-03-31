UrduPoint.com
Situation In Mozambique's Palma Remains Tense, Sporadic Fighting Ongoing - UN OCHA

Wed 31st March 2021

The situation in the town of Palma in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province remains tense following a militant attack last week, with sporadic fighting and clashes still ongoing in the area, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The situation in the town of Palma in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province remains tense following a militant attack last week, with sporadic fighting and clashes still ongoing in the area, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

The town was attacked by Islamic State terrorists (banned in Russia) on March 24. As a result of the ambush, residents, including some 2,000 foreign workers, fled the town, while many residents remain hiding in nearby forests. At least 57 people are reported killed.

"The situation in Palma reportedly remains tense, with sporadic fighting and clashes still being reported, almost a week after the attack that killed dozens of people and forced thousands to flee towards several districts across Cabo Delgado Province," the UN OCHA said in a statement late on Tuesday.

According to the agency, some 3,361 people, mostly women and children, were displaced from Palma to the districts of Nangade, Mueda, Montepuez and Pemba districts, while the UN Humanitarian Air Service has evacuated more than 280 of the most vulnerable people from the town since last week. The actual number of those displaced, however, is believed to be much higher and will continue to grow.

At the same time, humanitarian organizations continue to cooperate with the country's government to rapidly mobilize personnel and resources and provide support to those affected, including emergency food and medical assistance, as well as efforts to identify and refer vulnerable people, protect children and house all unaccompanied minors.

