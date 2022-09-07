UrduPoint.com

Situation In Myanmar Under Control Albeit Terrorist Attacks Still Occur - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Situation in Myanmar Under Control Albeit Terrorist Attacks Still Occur - Prime Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The situation in Myanmar is under control despite the fact that attacks and terrorist acts still occur in some regions, Prime Minister and State Administration Council Chairman Min Aung Hlaing said on Wednesday.

"The situation is under control. Last year there were many more incidents, they were more large-scale. Since April, their number and scale has been decreasing, albeit gradually, but significantly. Of course, it is not over yet ” incidents still occur in some regions and states. But we are trying to resolve this issue definitively," the prime minister told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Attacks and terrorist acts in the country are carried out using explosives and weapons smuggled through intermediaries across the border in the north of the country with the financial assistance from Western countries, according to the official.

Min Aung Hlaing specified that as of August, the authorities have seized more than 3,000 pistols and machine guns, as well as more than 300,000 ammunition.

"We have already found the supply channels and are trying to block these channels. But we need time to finally close this issue," the prime minister added.

In August, the military government in Myanmar extended the state of emergency in the country for six months for the third time to maintain stability and security after the takeover in February 2021. The State Administration Council said that the state of emergency will remain in force in the country for two years and after that the power will be transferred to a civilian government.

Min Aung Hlaing added that it is still too early to discuss the possibility of postponing the elections.

"It is premature to answer this question, because there are still about four-five months, which is a lot for the government, during which we can completely change the situation and may be able to hold elections within the previously promised time frame. It is too early to discuss (this issue)," the official said.

The prime minister emphasized that the elections must be transparent and fair, without external pressure.

The military takeover spurred major civil unrest, which has resulted in over 1,600 casualties, with over 12,000 people arrested and 500,000 people internally displaced. The opposition has created an underground alternative government of national unity, which includes former members of the toppled National League for Democracy party and representatives of ethnic political forces, which call for protests and armed struggle.

Many Western countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, do not recognize the incumbent military government in Myanmar and are demanding that the country return to civilian rule. Myanmar has been facing Western economic sanctions since the takeover.

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Russia Democracy Vladivostok United Kingdom Myanmar United States February April May August September Border From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

44 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

58 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

1 hour ago
 UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

UN Chief to arrive in Pakistan by tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Sep ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th September 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.