Situation in Myanmar Under Control Albeit Terrorist Attacks Still Occur - Prime Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The situation in Myanmar is under control despite the fact that attacks and terrorist acts still occur in some regions, Prime Minister and State Administration Council Chairman Min Aung Hlaing said on Wednesday.

"The situation is under control. Last year there were many more incidents, they were more large-scale. Since April, their number and scale has been decreasing, albeit gradually, but significantly. Of course, it is not over yet ” incidents still occur in some regions and states. But we are trying to resolve this issue definitively," the prime minister told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Attacks and terrorist acts in the country are carried out using explosives and weapons smuggled through intermediaries across the border in the north of the country with the financial assistance from Western countries, according to the official.

Min Aung Hlaing specified that as of August, the authorities have seized more than 3,000 pistols and machine guns, as well as more than 300,000 ammunition.

"We have already found the supply channels and are trying to block these channels. But we need time to finally close this issue," the prime minister added.

In August, the military government in Myanmar extended the state of emergency in the country for six months for the third time to maintain stability and security after the takeover in February 2021. The State Administration Council said that the state of emergency will remain in force in the country for two years and after that the power will be transferred to a civilian government.

Min Aung Hlaing added that it is still too early to discuss the possibility of postponing the elections.

"It is premature to answer this question, because there are still about four-five months, which is a lot for the government, during which we can completely change the situation and may be able to hold elections within the previously promised time frame. It is too early to discuss (this issue)," the official said.

The prime minister emphasized that the elections must be transparent and fair, without external pressure.

The military takeover spurred major civil unrest, which has resulted in over 1,600 casualties, with over 12,000 people arrested and 500,000 people internally displaced. The opposition has created an underground alternative government of national unity, which includes former members of the toppled National League for Democracy party and representatives of ethnic political forces, which call for protests and armed struggle.

Many Western countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, do not recognize the incumbent military government in Myanmar and are demanding that the country return to civilian rule. Myanmar has been facing Western economic sanctions since the takeover.

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The Sputnik news agency is an information partner of the forum.