Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh Calm as Ceasefire Takes Effect - Armenian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) The situation along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh has been calm since the new humanitarian ceasefire came into effect, Armenia's Defense Ministry said.

The new Yerevan-Baku ceasefire came into force at midnight local time on Saturday (20:00 GMT).

Spokesperson of the president of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh republic), Vahram Poghosyan, said on Facebook shortly after the ceasefire took effect that the situation along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh was calm.

"The situation at the line of contact is calm, the ceasefire on humanitarian grounds has already come into force," the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, wrote on her Telegram channel.