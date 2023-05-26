Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh Developing Towards Conflict Resolution - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is developing towards conflict resolution, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a trilateral meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow.

"In general, in my opinion, despite any difficulties and problems, which are still enough, the situation is still developing towards a settlement. One of these areas is work on transport communications," Putin said.

The Russian president also said that both Aliyev and Pashinyan agree that issues "can be resolved."

"For the most part, they (problems) don't exist. These are purely technical issues," Putin said.