SItuation in Nagorno-Karabakh Shows Danger of Frozen Conflicts - Serbian President

The armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has exposed the danger inherent in frozen conflicts, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) The armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has exposed the danger inherent in frozen conflicts, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

"The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is an example of how a frozen conflict, if someone unfreezes it, can turn into a real catastrophe. I will not talk about the political consequences and what it resembles, and who has not learned the lesson from our defeats in the 1990s. But we must draw the right conclusions from the events of the 1990s and from what happened," Vucic said at a press conference.

According to the Serbian president, the most important lesson is that frozen conflicts should not be left to future generations and that compromise solutions should be found.

Vucic also talked about the fact that everyone had to rely on their own powers and that Serbia would continue strengthening its economy and military capabilities to be able to defend its territories if needed.

The long-lasting Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which dates back to 1988, escalated afresh on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of starting the military action.

Earlier this week, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The ceasefire entered into force at 00:00 Moscow time on Tuesday (21:00 GMT on Monday). The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-majority self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh and envisions the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.