Situation in New York Stable as Curfew Enters Into Force - Sputnik Correspondent

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The situation in New York is stable after the curfew, which was imposed over the violent protests and riots, entered into force, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the site.

Most protesters went home soon after 8:00 p.m. (midnight GMT) when the curfew started. Police gave them some time for leaving the streets, which became empty within an hour.

However, several people have been detained for violating the curfew.

The United States has been facing violent protests and riots since last week following the death of an African American man, George Floyd, in police custody.

A video of the arrest showed a white police officer pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while the African American man lied handcuffed on his stomach, repeatedly saying he could not breathe. The incident sparked protests against police violence and racism in various cities across the US and in other countries.