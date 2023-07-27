Situation in Niger Actively Discussed at Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The situation in Niger where President Mohamed Bazoum has been removed from power is being actively discussed at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Of course, it (the situation in Niger) is being discussed on the sidelines of the summit.

It is quite likely to be discussed during the events of the summit that will take place today and tomorrow. These developments in Africa cannot be ignored, for sure," Peskov told reporters

Niger's soldiers appeared on national television on Wednesday saying that Bazoum had been removed from power, the borders of the country were closed, a nationwide curfew was declared and "all institutions" in the country would be suspended, media reported.