Open Menu

Situation In Niger Actively Discussed At Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Situation in Niger Actively Discussed at Russia-Africa Summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The situation in Niger where President Mohamed Bazoum has been removed from power is being actively discussed at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Of course, it (the situation in Niger) is being discussed on the sidelines of the summit.

It is quite likely to be discussed during the events of the summit that will take place today and tomorrow. These developments in Africa cannot be ignored, for sure," Peskov told reporters

Niger's soldiers appeared on national television on Wednesday saying that Bazoum had been removed from power, the borders of the country were closed, a nationwide curfew was declared and "all institutions" in the country would be suspended, media reported.

Related Topics

Africa St. Petersburg Niger Media TV All From

Recent Stories

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

8 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coor ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assess ..

11 hours ago
24 killed in Senegal bus crash

24 killed in Senegal bus crash

13 hours ago
 PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhamm ..

PML-N party workers call on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

13 hours ago
 Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in N ..

Developing Countries All Set to Start Trading in National Currencies - BRICS Ban ..

13 hours ago
 PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam' ..

PAL hosts introductory session of Mazhar-ul-Islam's new novel

13 hours ago
 Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

Preparations in AJK to commemorate Youm-e-Ashura

13 hours ago
 Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almo ..

Support for Poland's Ruling Party, Opposition Almost Equal - Poll

13 hours ago

More Stories From World