Situation In Peru's Lima Stable After President's Impeachment

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 01:20 PM

LIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Small groups of supporters and opponents of impeached Peruvian President Pedro Castillo held demonstrations in the country's capital, Lima, but the atmosphere in the city remains calm and the traffic has been restored, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

Most of the protests that took place in Lima against the backdrop of the shift in power were peaceful, with several rallies held on Alfonso Ugarte Avenue and near the Legislative Palace of Peru.

On Wednesday, Castillo tried to dissolve the country's parliament prior to a new ” third ” hearing on his impeachment. The army and police rose against Castillo's decision and arrested him. First Vice President Dina Boluarte was sworn in by parliament as the country's new president.

On November 30, opposition lawmakers filed a motion against Castillo due to his "moral incompetence." The previous motion was filed following allegations of corruption.

The proceedings failed to reach the necessary 87 votes in parliament, with only 55 congressmen voting in favor of the impeachment.

Less than a year and a half into his term, Castillo has already faced several criminal investigations, appointed five different governments and fought two impeachment attempts. The latest motion was filed following allegations of creating a criminal organization which illegally profited from government contracts. The proceedings failed to reach the necessary 87 votes in parliament, with only 55 congressmen voting in favor of the impeachment.

In 2021, Castillo was accused of the improper use of public resources during the election campaign. However, that time, congressmen voted against the beginning of the impeachment process. In March 2022, Castillo was accused of giving false information to the country's prosecutor's office and appointing incompetent people or people with priors to the council of ministers.

