Situation in Retirement Homes in Belgium Critical Due to Coronavirus - Prime Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The situation in retirement homes in Belgium is critical due to the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Wednesday.

Retirement homes in Belgium were least prepared for the coronavirus pandemic. Since the beginning of the crisis, such institutions have been completely closed for visits, including by relatives. However, these measures were not enough to protect elderly guests from contracting the disease. As of Wednesday, more than 40 percent of those who died in Belgium were residents of various types of retirement homes.

"An analysis of the data indicates that the situation in retirement homes remains critical, but the Federal and local authorities are tirelessly working to solve the problem," Wilmes said at a press conference.

The prime minister also recalled that the authorities sent military to retirement homes to help them handle the pandemic and provided these facilities with opportunities for COVID-19 testing in a bid to isolate the carriers of the virus and protect the health of others.

To help these institutions, several hundred Belgians with medical education and experience have already signed up to provide gratuitous care to the residents.

So far, Belgium has recorded over 33,500 cases of the coronavirus, including 4,440 fatalities with 283 of them being registered over the past 24 hours.