Situation In Rukban Camp In Syria Worsens, US Forcibly Retains Refugees - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

Situation in Rukban Camp in Syria Worsens, US Forcibly Retains Refugees - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The situation in the Rukban camp in Syria continues to deteriorate, the US command is forcibly keeping refugees in it, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Friday.

"The humanitarian situation in the Rukban refugee camp continues to deteriorate rapidly. The US command in the At Tanf zone continues to obstruct the solution of this problem, taking additional measures to forcibly retain refugees in it.

The Syrian authorities are ready to accept all citizens detained in the Rukban camp, to provide them with safety and decent living conditions," Sytnik said at a briefing.

He also noted that the unwillingness of the US side to ensure the withdrawal of illegal armed groups and internally displaced persons from the At Tanf zone confirms US interest in maintaining the "conveyor belt" for training extremists to maintain hotbeds of tension in Syria.

