Situation in Rukban Camp to Be Resolved After US Withdraws from Southern Syria - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Moscow believes that the severe situation in the Rukban refugee camp on the Syrian border with Jordan will be settled after the United States withdraws its forces from southern Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The refugee camp is located in a 55-kilometer (34-mile) zone controlled by the US base in Al-Tanf. According to the spokeswoman, about 50 refugees who fled from the camp in early May said that there was no food, no water, no electricity and lack of health care there. Rukban residents are forced to pay militants controlling the camp to get basic necessities. Sending the UN humanitarian convoy to the camp will not change the situation, as the militants will take possession of it. This has repeatedly happened before, the diplomat added.

"We proceed from the fact that the Rukban issue will be solved after the cessation of the illegal US presence in southern Syria.

For our part, together with the Syrians, we provide all the necessary assistance to the refugees who left the camp at the exit from the 55-kilometer zone," Zakharova said.

The diplomat added that the difficulties associated with the coronavirus pandemic did not stop the Syrians from returning to their homeland and after a forced break, border crossings on the Syrian-Lebanese border resumed their work. About a hundred people returned home this week, Zakharova noted.

The Russian military and Foreign Ministry, as well as Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the situation in Rukban is close to a humanitarian disaster. In late April, the UN also raised concerns over the humanitarian situation in the camp, which is currently facing a high level of food insecurity and lack of health care, especially after access to a UN-supported health clinic on the Jordanian side of the border was restricted.