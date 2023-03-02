The situation in the settlements of Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region is under the control of law enforcement agencies, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The situation in the settlements of Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region is under the control of law enforcement agencies, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the FSB said that security forces together with Russian armed forces were carrying out an operation to destroy armed Ukrainian nationalists who have infiltrated the territory of Bryansk region.

"The situation in the settlements of the Klimovsky district of the Bryansk region is under the control of law enforcement agencies," the FSB said.