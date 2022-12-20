MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The situation in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult, security agencies in Russia's new regions must do everything to ensure maximum security, respect for the rights and freedoms of citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin congratulated Russian security agencies' officers on their professional holiday, which is celebrated on December 20.

"I would like to especially note the units of security agencies that have begun to operate in the new regions of Russia.

Yes, it is difficult for you now, the situation in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult. But the people living there - Russian citizens - hope for you, for your protection," the Russian president said.

"And it is your duty to do everything necessary to ensure their security to the maximum, respect for their rights and freedoms," he said.

Putin also said the fight against terrorism remains one of the main priorities for all Russian security agencies, primarily the Federal Security Service (FSB).