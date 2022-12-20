UrduPoint.com

Situation In Russia's New Regions Complicated - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Situation in Russia's New Regions Complicated - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The situation in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult, security agencies in Russia's new regions must do everything to ensure maximum security, respect for the rights and freedoms of citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin congratulated Russian security agencies' officers on their professional holiday, which is celebrated on December 20.

"I would like to especially note the units of security agencies that have begun to operate in the new regions of Russia.

Yes, it is difficult for you now, the situation in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is extremely difficult. But the people living there - Russian citizens - hope for you, for your protection," the Russian president said.

"And it is your duty to do everything necessary to ensure their security to the maximum, respect for their rights and freedoms," he said.

Putin also said the fight against terrorism remains one of the main priorities for all Russian security agencies, primarily the Federal Security Service (FSB).

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Kherson Donetsk December All

Recent Stories

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France ..

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France career

2 hours ago
 Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters ..

Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters - Putin

2 hours ago
 Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terror ..

Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terrorist Attack Investigation in CA ..

2 hours ago
 ACE arrests accused over corruption

ACE arrests accused over corruption

2 hours ago
 Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass brea ..

Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass breakdown

2 hours ago
 Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafi ..

Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafique

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.