MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The situation in the Russian regions that border Ukraine is "quite alarming," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that the work to improve the effectiveness of the air defense will continue.

"We are really concerned about this situation, shelling of civilian objects continues there ... The situation there is quite alarming, measures are being taken," Peskov told reporters, adding that the wok to improve Russian air defense systems "will continue."