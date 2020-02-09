UrduPoint.com
Situation In Southern Kazakhstan Becomes Stable Following Mass Brawl - President

Situation in Southern Kazakhstan Becomes Stable Following Mass Brawl - President

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The situation in Kazakhstan's southern district of Korday, where a violent melee took place, has become stable, President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev said on Sunday.

The mass brawl erupted in Korday on Friday evening resulting in eight people dead, another 40 injured, and almost 50 detained. Following the incident, President Toqayev has ordered to create a government commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Berdibek Saparbayev. According to Information Minister Dauren Abayev, the civil unrest was caused by a domestic conflict, which some instigators tried to turn into an inter-ethnic one.

"The situation in the Korday district has become stable. The commission, led by Berdibek Saparbayev, continues its work," Toqayev tweeted.

The president added that all provocateurs would be held responsible for their actions, and state officials that had allowed it to happen would be punished. He also noted that all victims would receive assistance and thanked his compatriots for a responsible civic stance.

