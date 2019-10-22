Situation in Syria Difficult, Russia-Turkey Consultations in Demand - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The situation in Syria is now difficult, so relevant Russia-Turkey consultations on the issue are in high demand, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The situation in Syria is now difficult, so relevant Russia-Turkey consultations on the issue are in high demand, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

The talks between the two leaders are being held on Tuesday at the Russian presidential residence in Sochi.

"The situation in the region is very acute, we see it all, we understand it.

I think our meeting today, our consultations are very much in demand," Putin said during talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I want to express the hope that the level of Russian-Turkish relations that has been achieved recently will play its role in resolving all the complex issues that have arisen in the region today, and will allow to find answers to all, even very complex questions in the interests of Turkey, Russia and all regional countries," he said.