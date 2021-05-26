Situation in Syria 'Relatively Calm' as Russia Helps De-Escalate in Qamishli - Pedersen

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday the military situation in the Arab Republic remained relatively calm with Russia helping lower tensions in the northeastern city of Qamishli and not shifting the front lines

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday the military situation in the Arab Republic remained relatively calm with Russia helping lower tensions in the northeastern city of Qamishli and not shifting the front lines.

"The military situation is relatively calm in some areas, with front lines frozen and Russian mediation helping de-escalate fighting in Qamishli," Pedersen told in a UN Security Council meeting on Syria.

Qamishli has recently seen clashes between Kurdish armed groups, which control most of the city, and pro-government forces. The United Nations said that as many as 20,000 people were forced to flee because of the recent hostilities.

Pedersen said recurring signs of a confrontation were still abundant in Syria, including spikes in mutual shelling and a cross-line raid into the government-controlled territory.

There has been more shelling in and around the cities of Afrin and Ain Issa, the special envoy said. At the same time, the country's southwest remained as turbulent as ever, and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has perpetrated more attacks on the ground.

Israel has launched more airstrikes into Quneitra, Latakia and Hama, while rockets were launched from southern Syria toward the occupied Syrian Golan, Pedersen said.