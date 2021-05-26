UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Situation In Syria 'Relatively Calm' As Russia Helps De-Escalate In Qamishli - Pedersen

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:16 PM

Situation in Syria 'Relatively Calm' as Russia Helps De-Escalate in Qamishli - Pedersen

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday the military situation in the Arab Republic remained relatively calm with Russia helping lower tensions in the northeastern city of Qamishli and not shifting the front lines

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Wednesday the military situation in the Arab Republic remained relatively calm with Russia helping lower tensions in the northeastern city of Qamishli and not shifting the front lines.

"The military situation is relatively calm in some areas, with front lines frozen and Russian mediation helping de-escalate fighting in Qamishli," Pedersen told in a UN Security Council meeting on Syria.

Qamishli has recently seen clashes between Kurdish armed groups, which control most of the city, and pro-government forces. The United Nations said that as many as 20,000 people were forced to flee because of the recent hostilities.

Pedersen said recurring signs of a confrontation were still abundant in Syria, including spikes in mutual shelling and a cross-line raid into the government-controlled territory.

There has been more shelling in and around the cities of Afrin and Ain Issa, the special envoy said. At the same time, the country's southwest remained as turbulent as ever, and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) has perpetrated more attacks on the ground.

Israel has launched more airstrikes into Quneitra, Latakia and Hama, while rockets were launched from southern Syria toward the occupied Syrian Golan, Pedersen said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Same From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE achieves top rankings on global government dev ..

5 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes seasonal flights to Batumi

6 minutes ago

Govt not to control Friday sermons: Ashrafi

40 seconds ago

CM takes notice of gang-rape

41 seconds ago

Ireland's Dan Martin wins Giro 17th stage, Bernal ..

43 seconds ago

Injured Van Dijk the big absentee in Dutch Euro sq ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.