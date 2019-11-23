UrduPoint.com
Situation In Syria's Idlib Is Matter Of Extreme Concerns - UN Envoy Pedersen

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The situation in Syria's Idlib represents a matter of extreme concern, the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Friday at the UN Security Council meeting.

"I am extremely concerned by renewed violence in Idlib," Pedersen said.

He reminded that "more than 90 civilians have been killed" since the Turkish ceasefire.

Two days ago, he added, dozens of civilians were killed when a missile launched by the government hit a refugee camp.

An armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government has been ongoing in Syria since 2011. The Syrian Constitutional Committee, equally represented by the Syrian government, the opposition and the civil society, was formed this year and had its inaugural meeting in Geneva in late October. The second round of talks is set to start on November 25.

