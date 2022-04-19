UrduPoint.com

Situation In Ukraine Attests To Turkey's Importance To EU - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The situation in Ukraine and Ankara's mediation efforts have demonstrated the importance of Turkey to the European Union, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"The situation with Ukraine, mediation by Turkey, our efforts have shown the importance of our country for the EU," Erdogan said while addressing his Justice and Development Party.

In late March, Erdogan raised the issue of Turkey's protracted accession process to the EU, saying that negotiations on Ankara's membership should be sped up to "grant Turkey the place it deserves."

After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Turkey came forward to broker peace talks between the sides and hosted a round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul on March 29. Earlier on Monday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Ankara is making every effort to bring Moscow and Kiev to the negotiating table, but the situation is complicated.

At the same time, Turkish officials claimed that the Ukrainian crisis made Turkey's significance for the EU more obvious, since it revealed that European security requires a more robust and inclusive EU, which can only be strengthened with Ankara's accession.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci told Turkish broadcaster A Haber last Friday that if Turkey had been included in the EU security and defense mechanisms, perhaps the conflict in Ukraine could have been prevented. He added that Turkey has been a candidate since 1999 and has much to offer the EU in terms of defense, energy security, economy and migration management.

After submitting a formal application to the EU in 1987, Turkey waited until 1999 to obtain candidate country status. The negotiations on the membership began only six years later, in 2005, but since then the process seems to have stalled. In 2019, EU-Turkey talks were terminated after Brussels accused Ankara of oppressing free media and civil society in the country.

