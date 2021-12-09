UrduPoint.com

Situation In Ukraine Could Be Discussed In Russia-NATO Council - Stoltenberg

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:20 AM

Situation in Ukraine Could Be Discussed in Russia-NATO Council - Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) NATO continues to advocate the resumption of the work of the Russia-NATO Council, within the framework of which the situation in Ukraine can be discussed, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"NATO really believes and continue to strive for the meaningful dialogue with Russia including in the institution we established after the end of cold war, Russia-NATO Council," Stoltenberg said, speaking by video link at the discussion on global peace and security in the 21st Century timed to 50th anniversary of Willy Brandt winning the Nobel Peace prize.

He noted that the council might be a platform to discuss a wide range of issues, including Ukraine.

According to Stoltenberg, NATO has offered to hold such a meeting, has repeatedly invited the Russian side, but Russian Federation rejected all proposals. NATO's offer is still valid, he added.

