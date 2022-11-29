UrduPoint.com

Situation In Ukraine Does Not Affect Russia's Approach To Nuclear Deterrence - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Situation in Ukraine Does Not Affect Russia's Approach to Nuclear Deterrence - Moscow

The situation around Ukraine does not affect Russia's approaches toward nuclear deterrence, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The situation around Ukraine does not affect Russia's approaches toward nuclear deterrence, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"I do not know who in America can find grounds for such accusations against us when we have thoroughly explained the essence of the approach at all levels.

It comes down to the fact that there are no deviations in the sphere of nuclear deterrence from what is written in our military doctrine and state policy doctrine. And this approach is not affected by what is happening in Ukraine and around it," Ryabkov said, commenting on the speculations in the US about Moscow's nuclear rhetoric.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear All From

Recent Stories

Christians now a minority in England and Wales

Christians now a minority in England and Wales

3 minutes ago
 Sir Syed University holds SMEC 2022

Sir Syed University holds SMEC 2022

3 minutes ago
 Man kills wife, three children in Karachi's Shamsi ..

Man kills wife, three children in Karachi's Shamsi Colony: Police

3 minutes ago
 'Call to end violence against women'

'Call to end violence against women'

3 minutes ago
 Ombudsman orders payment of monthly stipend to KMC ..

Ombudsman orders payment of monthly stipend to KMC doctors

5 minutes ago
 Late journalist Ziauddin to be conferred Sitara-e- ..

Late journalist Ziauddin to be conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz: Ahsan Iqbal

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.