The situation around Ukraine does not affect Russia's approaches toward nuclear deterrence, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The situation around Ukraine does not affect Russia's approaches toward nuclear deterrence, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"I do not know who in America can find grounds for such accusations against us when we have thoroughly explained the essence of the approach at all levels.

It comes down to the fact that there are no deviations in the sphere of nuclear deterrence from what is written in our military doctrine and state policy doctrine. And this approach is not affected by what is happening in Ukraine and around it," Ryabkov said, commenting on the speculations in the US about Moscow's nuclear rhetoric.