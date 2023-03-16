UrduPoint.com

Situation In Ukraine To Be Main Topic Of Upcoming European Council - Scholz

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Participants of the upcoming European Council, which will take place from March 23-24 in Brussels, will discuss the situation in Ukraine as a top priority, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

Addressing the German parliament, Scholz said that the Ukrainian crisis "naturally will once again become the main topic of discussion" at the next European Council.

The chancellor also said that Germany remained firm in its decision to support Ukraine, including political and humanitarian measures, as well as weapons supplies.

"And we will continue this support for as long as necessary," Scholz said.

Germany and other NATO members have boosted military funding and weapons deliveries to Ukraine to support Kiev amid Russia's special military operation. Russia has repeatedly warned countries giving weapons to Ukraine that it considers military shipments legitimate targets.

