UrduPoint.com

Situation In World Urging Russia, China To Boost Strategic Partnership - Antonov

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 09:30 AM

Situation in World Urging Russia, China to Boost Strategic Partnership - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The current situation in the world is urging Russia and China to strengthen the strategic partnership, but the countries are not pursuing any geopolitical goals, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"There is no doubt that the current situation in the world fosters further strengthening of the strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing. But unlike the U.S. and its NATO allies we have no geopolitical plans and aims against any sovereign country," Antonov told the Newsweek magazine.

According to the ambassador, the Russian foreign policy is aimed at "creating a stable and sustainable system of international relations based on international law and principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs of states."

Related Topics

NATO World Moscow Russia China Beijing United States

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2021

9 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th December 2021

1 hour ago
 Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m M ..

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m Medley Relay

9 hours ago
 Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

9 hours ago
 US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabili ..

US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabilities in Java-Based Software - ..

9 hours ago
 Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday A ..

Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday Amid Omicron Fears

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.