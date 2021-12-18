Situation in World Urging Russia, China to Boost Strategic Partnership - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The current situation in the world is urging Russia and China to strengthen the strategic partnership, but the countries are not pursuing any geopolitical goals, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"There is no doubt that the current situation in the world fosters further strengthening of the strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing. But unlike the U.S. and its NATO allies we have no geopolitical plans and aims against any sovereign country," Antonov told the Newsweek magazine.

According to the ambassador, the Russian foreign policy is aimed at "creating a stable and sustainable system of international relations based on international law and principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs of states."