Situation In Yemen Has Improved Over Last Year - Saudi Relief Center

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Situation in Yemen Has Improved Over Last Year - Saudi Relief Center

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The situation in Yemen has improved in the last year, Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, Adviser to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center told Sputnik.

"It has improved. If you look at the UN report it shows that the hunger issue has improved. And there are less reports of famine this year. So this is a good sign. However, that doesn't mean that Yemen doesn't need anything. There's still a big need," Al-Rabeeah stressed. "Still there is food insecurity, still there is health facilities that are fragile, but I would say it has not deteriorated, it has stabilized."

Additionally, Al-Rabeeah expressed hope that an upcoming pledging conference for Yemen in Europe will bring attention once again to the conflict- torn country.

"Saudi Arabia has not changed its work. KSR is working day and night in Yemen," Al-Rabeeah said. "It is still for us the country that we work most in.

Unfortunately, that attention has declined globally, but I hear there is a pledging conference coming in Geneva I guess next week, and we hope that this pledging conference will raise the attention once again to Yemen."

Al-Rabeeah stressed that Saudi Arabia is doing its best to see there is more stability in Yemen.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the rebel Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones on Saudi territory.

The United Nations World Food Programme reports that nearly half of Yemen's population, or 16.2 million people, are food insecure, describing the situation in the region as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

