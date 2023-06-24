Situation in Zaporizhzhia Region Stable, Borders Well Protected by Russian Army - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The situation in the Zaporizhzhia Region remains stable, all services are working as usual and its borders are reliably protected by the Russian armed forces, the acting Zaporizhzhia Region governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Saturday.

"The situation in the Zaporizhzhia Region is stable, all services are working in normal mode, our borders are reliably protected by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation!" Balitsky wrote on social media.

Balitsky called on residents to trust only verified sources of information and not to give in to provocations.

"Nothing can break the unity of our people. We are one country, which is moving towards a single goal - a stable and secure future! Zaporizhzhia region with the President! We are Russia!" Balitsky said.

On Saturday the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev had lost more than 170 soldiers in unsuccessful offensive attempts in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions over the past day.