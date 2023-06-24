Open Menu

Situation In Zaporizhzhia Region Stable, Borders Well Protected By Russian Army - Governor

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Situation in Zaporizhzhia Region Stable, Borders Well Protected by Russian Army - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The situation in the Zaporizhzhia Region remains stable, all services are working as usual and its borders are reliably protected by the Russian armed forces, the acting Zaporizhzhia Region governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Saturday.

"The situation in the Zaporizhzhia Region is stable, all services are working in normal mode, our borders are reliably protected by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation!" Balitsky wrote on social media.

Balitsky called on residents to trust only verified sources of information and not to give in to provocations.

"Nothing can break the unity of our people. We are one country, which is moving towards a single goal - a stable and secure future! Zaporizhzhia region with the President! We are Russia!" Balitsky said.

On Saturday the Russian Defense Ministry said that Kiev had lost more than 170 soldiers in unsuccessful offensive attempts in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions over the past day.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Social Media Donetsk Kiev All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

2 minutes ago
 Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to com ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to complete IMF program

1 hour ago
 Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML- ..

Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML-N Sindh

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of ..

Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of IMF deal

2 hours ago
 WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top ..

WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top German media organisations

2 hours ago
Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

3 hours ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

3 hours ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for ..

DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for 1,000 employees

4 hours ago
 Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliv ..

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliveira takes silver in Mogaduro

6 hours ago
 Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ..

Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of Sh ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World