Situation in Zone of Russian Special Operation in Ukraine Tense - Military Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The situation in the zone of Russia's special military operation is tense as Ukrainian forces keep making attempts to attack Russian positions, Sergei Surovikin, the general of the armed forces and the commander of all units in the military operation zone, said on Tuesday.

"In general, the situation in the zone of the special military operation can be described as tense. The enemy does not leave attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops," Surovikin told reporters.