UrduPoint.com

Situation On Border With Belarus Remains Tense - Polish Border Guard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Situation on Border With Belarus Remains Tense - Polish Border Guard

The migrant crisis persists at the Polish-Belarusian border, spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard Anna Michalska said on Monday, accusing Belarus of helping the illegal crossings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The migrant crisis persists at the Polish-Belarusian border, spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard Anna Michalska said on Monday, accusing Belarus of helping the illegal crossings.

"All the time we observe that the Belarusian services maintain tension at the border, not giving us a moment of peace," Michalska said during the briefing, adding that Belarusian border guards constantly "help" migrants cross the border.

According to the representative of the border guard, the number of illegal border crossing attempts over the past year has increased hundreds of times.

"Last year we stopped 39,714 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border.

A year earlier there were 122 such attempts," Michalska added.

The migration crisis at the border between the European Union and Belarus has been going on for several months, with thousands of migrants amassing in the area and trying to enter Europe via the Belarusian-Poland border. In response to illegal crossing attempts, Warsaw boosted security in the area, blaming Minsk for fueling the crisis in an effort to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the country. Belarus, for its part, maintains that it has no means to curb migration to Europe due to Western sanctions.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Minsk Brussels Warsaw Belarus Border All

Recent Stories

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid calls on UM Usman ..

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid calls on UM Usman Buzdar

1 minute ago
 150 liter of liquor confiscated during crackdown

150 liter of liquor confiscated during crackdown

2 minutes ago
 Agriculture sector in Pakistan to be revolutionize ..

Agriculture sector in Pakistan to be revolutionized: Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Two held involved in cheque dishonor case

Two held involved in cheque dishonor case

2 minutes ago
 UK Hospitals to Be Under 'Considerable' COVID-19 P ..

UK Hospitals to Be Under 'Considerable' COVID-19 Pressure in Coming Weeks - John ..

2 minutes ago
 Reception of Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Rela ..

Reception of Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay highlighted positive aspect ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.