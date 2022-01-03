Situation on Border With Belarus Remains Tense - Polish Border Guard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The migrant crisis persists at the Polish-Belarusian border, spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard Anna Michalska said on Monday, accusing Belarus of helping the illegal crossings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The migrant crisis persists at the Polish-Belarusian border, spokeswoman for the Polish Border Guard Anna Michalska said on Monday, accusing Belarus of helping the illegal crossings.

"All the time we observe that the Belarusian services maintain tension at the border, not giving us a moment of peace," Michalska said during the briefing, adding that Belarusian border guards constantly "help" migrants cross the border.

According to the representative of the border guard, the number of illegal border crossing attempts over the past year has increased hundreds of times.

"Last year we stopped 39,714 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border.

A year earlier there were 122 such attempts," Michalska added.

The migration crisis at the border between the European Union and Belarus has been going on for several months, with thousands of migrants amassing in the area and trying to enter Europe via the Belarusian-Poland border. In response to illegal crossing attempts, Warsaw boosted security in the area, blaming Minsk for fueling the crisis in an effort to get back at Brussels for sanctions against the country. Belarus, for its part, maintains that it has no means to curb migration to Europe due to Western sanctions.