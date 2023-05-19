UrduPoint.com

Situation On Chasiv Yar - Bakhmut Road Complicated, But Under Russia's Control - DPR Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 04:50 AM

Situation on Chasiv Yar - Bakhmut Road Complicated, But Under Russia's Control - DPR Head

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The situation on the road between the cities of Chasiv Yar and Bakhmut (also known as Artyomovsk), which Kiev is trying to use to supply troops in Bakhmut, remains complicated but unimpeded pass down the road is impossible as it is under fire control of the Russian military, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik on Friday.

"(The situation on the road) is complicated, but the road is under fire control of our units. The enemy has no unimpeded pass down the road," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on May 5 that a bridge near Chasiv Yar, which the Ukrainian military had used in attempts to supply soldiers in Bakhmut with ammunition and deploy additional troops, has been destroyed.

A serious grouping of Ukrainian forces and equipment was concentrated in Chasiv Yar itself, Yan Gagin, Psuhilin's adviser, has earlier said.

