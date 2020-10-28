UrduPoint.com
Situation On Chinese-Indian Border Calm - Chinese Foreign Ministry

There are no tensions between China and India along the border at the moment and both sides are resolving all issues via dialog, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) There are no tensions between China and India along the border at the moment and both sides are resolving all issues via dialog, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

"Besides, the China-India boundary issue is between China and India. The border situation is generally stable at the moment. Both sides have unimpeded channels for communication, and are properly handling matters through consultation and negotiation," Wang said during a briefing.

When asked about Washington's attempts to boost cooperation with New Delhi at the current high ministerial meeting between Indian and US officials, the spokesman said that China pursues peace while the United States has an "outdated Cold-War mindset.

"

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of deadly skirmishes between the countries' border forces in early May and in mid-June. Both countries regularly accuse each other of provocations.

