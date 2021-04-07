DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The situation on the contact line in Donbas is deteriorating and tensions are increasing, Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Wednesday.

"It [the situation on the contact line] remains extremely unstable, tensions are growing and the situation is deteriorating, the number of attacks is increasing," Pushilin said, adding that the number of attacks since the beginning of 2021 has almost doubled when compared to the last quarter of last year.

The DPR head also said that Kiev's increase in military equipment presence in the region shows that Ukrainian authorities are ready for aggression.

"The amount of equipment that is pulled to the line of contact, personnel near the line of contact says that Ukraine is now ready to resume full-scale hostilities," Pushilin said, adding that western countries are "pushing" Ukraine to the conflict.

The DPR head also said that there is no need for general mobilization in the republic amid the latest developments.

"At the moment there is no such need for full mobilization," Pushilin said.